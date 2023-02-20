A first-half brace from Kailey Willis and a Jade Flask goal in the second half handed the Malta women their second consecutive win against Luxembourg.

It was the perfect start for coach Manuela Tesse who has clinched victories in both her opening games in charge of the senior side.

For this game, the Italian coach made a few changes including starting Dorianne Theuma, who also captained the side.

Malta will now return to action in April when they are expected to play at least against Estonia in an away fixture.

The Maltese side could not have wished for a better start when Kailey Willis struck a superb volley from outside the penalty area that stunned Celine Topler, opening her senior national team account on her third cap.

The Chievo Verona forward doubled Malta’s lead with a close-range effort following a corner-kick situation in minute 12 as the hosts continued to make their pressure count.

Read the full match report on sportsdesk.com.mt...