Malta suffered a second consecutive drubbing on Thursday as they fell to Albania to finish seventh in the FIBA Under-16 European Championships Division C fifth-ninth place classification group.

It was a conflicted performance for the Malta boys who may have been disheartened by the previous defeat to Armenia on Wednesday, as the side finished with a 25% field goal percentage after 68 shots taken, the majority of points coming in the final quarter.

Luke Attard was Malta’s top scorer, and the only one in double-digits, with 10 points. Matthew Micallef was close with nine.

As for Albania, Arlis Brika led the game with 20 points and made it a double-double after grabbing 16 boards. Skendi Sinani added 16 points and 15 rebounds for another double-double, Preston White finishing with 12 points. Daniel Rushaj and Aimir Xhaja rounded up the double-digit scoring with 10 points each, the former also grabbing 12 rebounds to make it a third double-double for Albania in the game.

