The Malta Paediatric Association are making available for sale a number of 2023 calendars, with proceeds going to BHM and S&S Trust.
The calendar features 12 paintings featuring landscapes and seascapes of Malta and Gozo by Victor Grech, consultant paediatrician – cardiology. Ġorġ Mallia also created a digital drawing for the month of March.
Details can be found here.
Those interested can contact the Maltese Paediatric Association through Facebook.
