Who would have thought that the tiny island nation of Malta could make such a gigantic statement in the world of international cricket?

Currently, the national team is competing in the BGA triangular cup, against Gibraltar and host nation Portugal.

Losing to the hosts by six wickets in the opening match, Malta captain Bikram Arora pushed himself up the order to open the batting against Gibraltar.

Chasing 149 for victory, Arora steered his team to victory, with a score of 59 off just 42 balls, supported by fellow opening batsman Zeeshan Khan scoring a raid 47 off 40 balls.

Into the third match of the tour, Gibraltar winning the toss decided to stick Malta in to bat first.

