The Malta Paralympic Committee has had its work to promote and expand parasports in Malta recognised, winning the Premju Soċjetà Ġusta 2022.

The award was given to the committee by President George Vella at an award ceremony organised by the Inclusion Ministry.

“Every young or old person, with a visible or hidden disability, has the right to a dignified and most independent life possible. No one is a throwaway in our country, and everyone has a contribution to make. I appeal to all the people to keep this in mind and heart whenever they interact with people with disabilities”, Vella said.

The Maltese Paralympic Committee has around 50 active para-athletes, with the majority being under the age of 16. Moreover, the organisation has recently entered parasports for the blind and the visually impaired.

It was among eight winners awarded during the ceremony.

The Premju Soċjetà Ġusta celebrates and recognises the work, commitment, and dedication of various individuals in the disability sector.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said that by the first half of next year, a public consultation will be launched on two important laws - the Bill to protect Adults in Situations of Vulnerability and the Bill on Personal Autonomy.

The winners of the special recognition and other honours are:

Award for Work in Strengthening the Rights of Persons with Disabilities - Gilmour Borg

Active Participation in Arts and Culture Award - Villa Bianca, The Malta Trust Foundation

Active Participation in Sport Award - Siġġiewi Rowing Club

Lifetime Achievement in the Disability sector Award - Claire Azzopardi Lane

Voluntary Organisation for work to strengthen inclusion - PRISMS Malta

Award for the most inclusive workplace - The Estates Facilities & Capital Development Directorate, University of Malta

Special recognition for work in the disability sector - Special Olympics Malta

Premju Soċjetà Ġusta - Maltese Paralympic Committee