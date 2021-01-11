Malta’s parliament on Monday condemned the storming of the US Congress last week.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia said at the opening of the sitting – the first after the Christmas recess – that he unreservedly condemned the attack, in which several people had lost their life. He said he also wanted to express his disgust at the attack on the highest institution of the United States, a symbol of democracy in that country.

The attack, he observed, had been made when the people’s representatives were carrying out their duties inside the building.

Every parliamentarian, everywhere, should be able to work in a safe, serene environment, Farrugia said. He therefore expressed the solidarity of the House.

Opposition MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici associated himself with the Speaker’s remarks, saying this episode showed how fragile democracy is, and, at the same time, how democracy in the US had managed to overcome this difficult moment.

Labour MP Glen Bedingfield associated himself with the remarks by the Speaker and by Mifsud Bonnici.