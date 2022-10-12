The Maltese parliament appears to want to erase the memory of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia five years ago this month, the NGO Repubblika said on Wednesday.

It observed that while the European Parliament is due to hold a debate about the journalist's murder, nothing was planned in Malta's national parliament - despite it holding debates 'on everything' and having even hosted a display of curtains.

It was also evident that other national institutions, including public broadcasting, were following parliament's example, Repubblika said, while vowing that the memory of Caruana Galizia would not be wiped from Malta's public conscience.