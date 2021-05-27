Malta has demonstrated “significant progress” in fighting money laundering and terrorism financing, an assessment by Moneyval has found.

The Council of Europe anti-money laundering body said on Thursday that Malta has succeeded to meet general expectations after a raft of deficiencies were first identified by Moneyval in 2019.

The country has achieved full compliance with 12 of the 40 recommendations on how to improve its anti-money laundering regime, the report said.

Malta retains minor deficiencies in the implementation of another 28 recommendations where it has been found “largely compliant”.

Moneyval said Malta no longer has “non-compliant” or “partially compliant” ratings.

However, Moneyval decided that Malta will remain in what is known as the enhanced follow-up procedure, meaning the authorities will have to report back to the expert group on further progress to strengthen its implementation of anti-money laundering measures.

The report will not come as a surprise - in April, Times of Malta revealed it had formally passed the review.

What does the report mean?

While the new report means that Malta has been given a pass mark by Moneyval on technical compliance, the possibility of a greylisting by the financial action task force still remains.

Being put on the grey list comes with a strict reform procedure and ‘hand-holding’ by global authorities.

The grey list does not imply any economic sanctions but serves as a signal to the global financial and banking system about heightened risks from transactions with the country in question.

Assessors from the Financial Action Task Force will make the final decision on whether Malta will be put on a list of untrustworthy locations.

Earlier this month, a group of analysts interviewed regulators such as the Malta Financial Services Authority and the police as part of the process to assess the country's ability to tackle major financial crime.