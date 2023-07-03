The Malta U-19 national team were off to a difficult start in the European Championship finals when they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Italy at the National Stadium.

The Maltese youngsters tried hard to put on a stern challenge against the Italians but their ambitions were thwarted after conceding three first-half penalties, of which the Azzurri managed to convert two, and had skipper Jake Micallef dismissed as the Italians strolled to victory.

An early goal in the second half and a fourth penalty late in the game rubberstamped Italy’s win as the Azzurri joined Portugal at the top of the group while the Maltese stayed bottom with no points alongside Poland.

