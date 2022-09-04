MPO CEO SIGMUND MIFSUD sits down with Lara Zammit to speak about what the national orchestra has in store.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra recently announced its upcoming 22/23 concert season, heralding a new year of music for the island’s foremost musical institution.

The season officially opens on September 17 with a rendition of Gustav Holst’s The Planets – the orchestral suite was described as “a series of mood pictures” by the composer.

Speaking to Times of Malta about what makes the upcoming season distinctive, MPO CEO Sigmund Mifsud says that the role of the orchestra and its musical programme have changed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that, following the pandemic, times have changed, and similarly the role of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra,” Mifsud says.

“At the time, the orchestra adapted its programming and focused on a digital transformation reaching 32 million people in 2021. This made us realise how the role of the orchestra could be diversified and amplified within the cultural sector.”

Asked whether the orchestra will gravitate towards more tried and tested compositions, or expand its repertoire, Mifsud says that apart from focusing on performing pieces of core symphonic repertoire, the orchestra is also trying to explore more collaborations with new entities, as well as expanding its role in education and bolstering the awareness of music genres in our youths.

“As such, we will focus on outreach projects developing new partnerships and expanding the role of the orchestra,” he says.

“We are also nurturing our involvement in the film music recording and strongly believe that such endeavours will open new channels and opportunities with different stakeholders.”

The season’s opener, Holst’s masterpiece The Planets, will be under the baton of principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan.

The beauty of music nourishes the growth of our country

While providing a challenge to any international orchestra, Mifsud says that this composition is artistically fitting for the MPO’s programming, energetically providing an ideal kickstart for the season.

“We are also sensitive to the fact that, through music, we can deliver a subtle message, particularly in view of the turbulent times our society is still experiencing, also due to the ongoing Russio-Ukranian war.

“Sometimes, things may be taken for granted, yet this musical oeuvre may offer a window for inner reflection”, he says.

Speaking about the orchestra’s newfound use of digital artforms complementing its musical performances, Mifsud says they soon realised that audiences often welcome these accompaniments.

“Audiences relate extremely well to these so-called twists we give to certain pieces, be it through visuals, lights or the way classical music is used to convey an important message. So, we are looking into combining visual arts, dance and other art forms with music to convey a stronger message.

“This modus operandi reached a climax at the Malta Summer Festival, where we created a programme based on opera with a different interpretative flavour, offering a distinctive dimension to the genre,” he says.

Mifsud goes on to describe the orchestra’s contribution and participation within the local artistic landscape as something of great relevance to the cultural sector, saying that an emphasis on education is paramount.

“We believe an understanding and appreciation of the beauty of music nourishes the growth of our country since a society abreast of the arts, culture and creativity is reflected in a more insightful and respectful population,” he concludes.

For more information on the orchestra’s 2022/23 concert season, visit here.