The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will perform in the Symphonic Middle East Festival’s Grand Opening, and subsequently, in four other concerts, as the orchestra returns to Dubai to pursue its international touring.

Grammy-award-winning violinist Gil Shaham, considered to be one of the foremost violinists of our time, will feature in the stunning opening concert, led by MPO principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan, which inaugurates the second edition of the prestigious festival. This will be a fitting start to a week of performances by the MPO, showcasing world-class musicians and exquisite repertoire.

Sony artist Jasmine Choi, defined as “the goddess of the flute” and Grammy-award-winning, acclaimed pianist Mikhail Pletnev will also feature with the orchestra.

One of the most important works in the violin repertoire, Mendelssohn’s Concerto, will be interpreted by the MPO and ‘Diapason d’Or’ Winner Andrey Baranov, while Tchaikovsky’s classical-inspired Rococo Variations performed by cellist Victor Julien-Laferrière, also a winner of the ‘Diapason d’Or’.

The MPO performing last September in Dubai.

In a programme of eminent composers, the MPO performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Stravinsky’s Firebird and Elgar’s Enigma Variations in the concerts held at the Dubai Opera together with oeuvres by Maltese composers Joseph Vella, Euchar Gravina, Kristian Schembri and Kris Spiteri.

Apart from ensuring the orchestra’s role as a cultural ambassador for Malta, performing local works also runs in parallel with the Symphonic Middle East’s vision of “developing the proliferation of classical music to all parts of the world”, with the export of Maltese talent to international audiences.

The Symphonic Middle East Festival 2022 is presented by CMDI Group in partnership with SAMIT Event Group and supported by the European Foundation for Support of Culture.