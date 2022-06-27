The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) launched the Malta Summer Festival on Monday as part of efforts to raise interest in music and promote the orchestra itself.

The Malta Summer Festival will kick off on July 13 and run until July 21, with events taking place across Malta and Gozo. The main events will be held in Fort St Elmo, in Valletta.

Speaking at the launch, MPO CEO Sigmund Mifsud said the festival will bring more visibility to the orchestra and provide a space for international and national musicians to collaborate and for networking.

Arts Minister Owen Bonnici, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo and MPO CEO Sigmund Mifsud during Monday's launch of the Malta Summer Festival. Photo: Giulia Magri

The festival is under the artistic direction of Oliver Diaz, musical director of Teatro de la Zarzuela and Principal Conductor of Barbieri Symphony Orchestra.

The festival's line-up will be led by Vittorio Grigolo and will feature some of the most significant operatic repertoires.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the festival will be an experience not only for tourists but also for Maltese families.

“Everything we work for in this sector is not only for our tourists but also for Maltese and Gozitan families,” he said.

“When we improve the quality of tourism, we are raising the quality of life on our island.”

National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici said the festival will promote interest in the orchestra and music among the public.

The Malta Summer Festival is presented by the MPO in collaboration with the Arts Council Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority, with the support of Hilton Malta, the Ministry for Gozo, and the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government.

Further information on the festival can be found on: https://maltaorchestra.com/malta-summer-festival/?fbclid=IwAR2rChuE7W9FJlYxhNr8a3MLgTzeVynqus9PfMOXmi3nuZ65XK-raodNh7Y