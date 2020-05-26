The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is launching Flimkien, a series of outreach concerts in a number of homes and retirement villages.

The weekly concerts, to be held on Friday mornings, will seek to convey a message of positivity and hope to residents and care-workers.

Abiding with the COVID-19 regulations currently in place, the project taps the orchestra’s mission of promoting classical music while offering a unique platform for a shared emotional journey to individuals affected by the pandemic.

Executive chairman Sigmund Mifsud noted that the orchestra was committed to contributing towards the society’s holistic well-being through its endeavours.

The homes include Jasmine Nursing Home, Hilltop Gardens, Casa Antonia, Casa Leone, Holy Family Home, St Vincent de Paul Residence and Id-Dar tal-Kleru.