The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) has announced an educational initiative aimed to liven up classrooms with Christmas spirit. The initiative was spurred by the fact that, this year, schools are forfeiting most of their usual Christmas activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Għanjiet tal-Milied was developed to address these necessary changes to the usual scholastic tradition.

This innovative project, which MPO says is rooted in its mission to promote culture and arts, is intended for all children attending primary schools around the Maltese islands, giving teachers and students access to several Christmas carols in the Maltese language.

Under the artistic direction of Daniel Cauchi, the traditional carols are being recreated and recorded by the MPO with lyrics penned by renowned Maltese authors, with the intention of bringing children closer to both classical music and our native language.

The MPO further claimed that the project aims to instigate children’s creativity by encouraging teachers and schools to create small projects with these carols, through a readily available online kit. This includes the recorded tracks (in sing-along and full versions) as well as several engaging opportunities for children to relate to music, through the use of animations and illustrations, games and trivia as well as a carol presented in sign language, promoting Malta’s official third language.

Subsequently, activities organised by schools – adhering to health guidelines – shall be shared on the MPO’s digital media platforms.