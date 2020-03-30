Musicians are accustomed to receiving applause at the end of their performances, but this time around they are the ones who are clapping for healthcare workers.

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra has launched a music video called Ċapċip… Minn Qalbna (Clapping… with Heartfelt Thanks) presenting a new composition by Principal Percussionist Daniel Cauchi.

The MPO is seeking to maintain its music-making alive through a number of online initiatives during these COVID-19 quarantine times.

These include a new series of features on classical music, highlights of recent MPO concerts and mini-biographies of the orchestra’s pioneering figures.

Creative exploits by the orchestra’s musicians, underlining their engagement with the new challenges of the digital world, are also being shared on social media platforms.

The MPO appealed to arts-lovers and the public to unite through music.