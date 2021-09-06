Malta’s first-ever pickleball team had a near-perfect start to their international commitments as they won silver in the ladies’ doubles, and bronze in the men’s doubles over the weekend at the Spanish Open.

Steffi Pace, who spearheaded the group and was part of the ladies duo had told the Times of Malta ahead of the tournament that the side’s expectations were not set high, however, such a result will definitely be a shot in the arm for future competitions.

