While Pickleball - a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis, and badminton – is one of the latest disciplines to be introduced to our shores, the sport has formed its very first Malta national team.

What’s more, is the fact that the team is heading to Madrid on Thursday for the Spanish Open from September 2-5.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Steffi Pace - who brought the sport to Malta in 2018 and who will be leading the team at the tournament – was modest about the team’s aims would be.

