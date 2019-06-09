Malta finished fourth in its Davis Cup group after losing 3-0 to Liechtenstein in their third place play-off in San Marino, on Saturday.

Timo Kranz and Vital Flurin Leuch were in a class of their own as they dispatched of Maltese players Omar Sudzuka, Matthew Cassar Torregiani and Denzil Agius.

In the singles rubbers, Kranz registered a 6-1 6-4 win over Sudzuka while Leuch defeated Cassar Torregiani 6-0 6-0.

In the doubles matches, Kranz and Leuch joined forces together to beat Maltese pair Agius and Sudzuka 6-2 6-1.

Previously, Malta lost 3-0 to Ireland after starting its campaign with victories over Andorra (2-1), San Marino (2-1) and Kosovo (3-0).