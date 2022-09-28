Malta stand-in coach Davide Mazzotta hailed the grit and determination of the national team players during their come-from-behind friendly win over Israel on Tuesday night and said that they dedicated the victory to coach Devis Mangia.

The Maltese national team ended a very difficult day, which was marred by the suspension of coach Devis Mangia for ‘breaches in the association’s legal policies’, in some style as late goals from Alex Satariano and Ferdinando Apap handed the team a 2-1 win over Israel in a friendly at the National Stadium.

The news of Mangia’s temporary suspension has surely rattled the national team camp on Tuesday, particularly following revelations that the former Italy U-21 coach was being investigated for alleged sexual harassment towards a national team player.

But Mazzotta said the players showed great character to secure an impressive win over Israel.

“I am very happy with the performance of the players,” Mazzotta said after the match.

