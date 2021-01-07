While it is an ambition of many basketball players to follow the US college route towards becoming professional players, Malta internationals Kristy Galea and Sophie Abela are ‘living the dream’ as they head into their second year of play with the respective colleges.

Galea, who was named Sophomore captain this season for the Alderson Broaddus Battlers, told the Times of Malta she’s “nervous but looking forward” to the start of the new season as she prepares for the team’s first game against the Wheeling University Cardinals on Thursday. (Tip-off: 5.30PM USA/ 11.30PM Malta)

“I think that with all the changes happening, the season is going to be interesting because our coaching staff has changed completely and even most of our players,” Galea said.

