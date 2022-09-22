Malta national teams head coach Devis Mangia says that his team needs to have the belief and the willingness to achieve victory by a two-goal margin in Estonia on Friday to secure promotion to the UEFA Nations League C.

The national team head to Tallinn on Thursday morning for their final assignment in this year’s UEFA Nations League. After last June’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Estonia at the National Stadium, Malta must win Friday’s decider by at least a two-goal margin if they are to secure an historical promotion to League C.

“To have an environment that thinks that we can get promoted I think is already a big achievement,” Mangia said during an interview with the MFA Communications Department.

