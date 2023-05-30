Basketball’s 3×3 competition makes its Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) debut on Wednesday in the 2023 edition.

Malta will be fielding a squad in both the men’s and women’s game and despite the strong challenge from Luxembourg, Cyprus, and Andorra, Gold remains the goal.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Sasha Lecuyer, part of the women’s team, said being part of the first-ever GSSE 3×3 squad is a spectacular feeling.

“It’s definitely an exciting feeling, especially forming part of the first Malta team to take part in the 3×3 GSSE games,” the Loughborough Riders guard said.

