The police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with an alleged abduction rooted in the Syrian conflict.

The police said the arrests were made by its counter-terrorism unit after days of investigation into information of the alleged kidnapping,

Four Syrians and a Libyan all men, were arrested in operations in Safi and Zurrieq.

The police said its investigations showed that the issue between the aggressors and the victim stemmed from the situation in Syria and the activities of the rebels there.

The five are due to be taken to court on Tuesday.

Informed sources said it appeared that the victim, a Syrian man, had himself raised the alarm about the case. No one was injured.

No further details were immediately available.

Police investigations are continuing.