The Malta Pool national teams extended their winning run in the European Championships that are currently being held in Ireland to stay on course for a place in the final stages of the competition.

The men’s team, formed by Kevin Mercieca, Lydon Debono, Dylan Cassar, Jesmond Schembri, Johan Attard and Clayton Castaldi, strengthened their hopes to reach the semi-finals of their category when they edged past Northern Ireland 8-7.

In the Over 50 category, the Maltese selection managed by Brian Grech and led by former world champion Christ Mills, Ray Caruana, Antoine Aquilina, Joseph Psaila and Tony Muscat, maintained their impressive form when they clinched their seventh win from eight matches after defeating Ireland 9-6.

