The Malta Pool national teams continued to enjoy success at the European Championships which are being held at the Dolmen Hotel when three teams reached the semi-finals in their respective categories.

Malta A topped their group after chalking up eight wins from the nine matches played and will now face Northern Ireland for a place in the final.

Malta C dominated their group phase when winning all their 11 matches played. In the semi-finals Malta will be up against Ireland.

The other Maltese selection that left its mark in the competition are the U-23 selection that placed first in their group and will be up against England B in the semis.

In the singles competitions, Dejan Grech, Miguel Falzon, Raymond Caruana and Wayne Bonnici are through to the quarter-finals while Grech also reached the last eight in the U-18 tournament.