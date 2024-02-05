The Malta Premier League took a major step towards finalising a new format for the top-flight for the next five years after approving through a majority vote a ‘South American model’ presented to the clubs by chairman Joseph Muscat.

Representatives of the 14 Premier League clubs met on Monday afternoon to discuss a format proposal made by Dr Muscat and after long discussions a vote was taken and the new format will be presented to the MFA Council and should it receives the green light it will be approved for the next five seasons.

The format submitted by the MPL chairman to the affiliated clubs in the Malta Premier League consists of having the Premier League championship formed by 12 teams.

The 12 teams will be competing in two phases – the winter championship and the spring championship.

