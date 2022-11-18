The Malta Premier League (MPL) has been formally accepted as member of European Leagues (EL), the organization which brings together professional football leagues in Europe, the newly-formed body said in a statement.

The decision was taken during the European Leagues General Assembly in Oporto.

European Leagues is already providing the Malta Premier League, as one of its Development Members, with advice and best practices on the establishment of a new Premier League in Malta.

Malta Premier League chairman Joseph Muscat said that following the clubs’ unanimous endorsement of its statute and work programme, this was another crucial step forward.

