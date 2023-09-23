Malta will face Bulgaria in a rugby league international tomorrow at Marsa Rugby Ground (kick-off: 4pm).

On Friday, Malta players were presented with their playing numbers for Saturday’s Medieval Shield showdown.

On Saturday, former Malta captains will present players with their shirts in the dressing room ahead of kick off.

Saturday’s fixture will kick off the #BeActive European Week of Sport and Malta head coach Philip Humphrey has named a strong team that features 13 players from the local MRL Championship, together with a throng of regular faces, and debutants in Brendan Dalton, Sven Camilleri and Karol Spiteri.

Malta are fresh off a 34-10 win over Montenegro last weekend in Tivat, and the Maltese Knights are raring to go according to players and coaches alike.

