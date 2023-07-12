Malta Public Transport is announcing that special services will be provided to facilitate travel for all those attending the Isle of MTV event taking place at the Floriana Granaries on Tuesday, July 18.

The special services are part of the free public transport initiative, launched in October 2022 with the aim of encouraging more people to travel by bus. All personalised Tallinja Card holders can therefore travel free of charge, while cash tickets at €3 per passenger will also be available for any passengers who do not have a valid Tallinja Card.

Malta Public Transport will be providing special bus services departing from the Valletta Bus Terminal. The bus services will commence at 11pm, with the final trips leaving Valletta at 1.30am. Passengers are encouraged to locate the departure point of their route, since special services will all be departing from Zone A.

The following are the designated departure points and routes for the special service happening on Tuesday, July 18:

S10: Departures from Valletta Bay A2 @ 23:00, 23:30, 00:00, 00:45, 01:30

Valletta - Paola – Isla – Bormla – Birgu – Xgħajra – Kalkara

S20: Departures from Valletta Bay A3 @ 23:00, 23:30, 00:00, 00:30, 01:00, 01:30

Valletta – Pietà – Msida – Gżira – San Ġwann - Qroqq Skatepark

S30: Departures from Valletta Bay A4 @ 23:00, 23:15, 23:30, 23:45, 00:00, 00:15, 00:30, 00:45, 01:00, 01:30

Valletta – Birkirkara By-Pass – Lija Roundabout – Iklin – Għargħur – Naxxar – Mosta – Burmarrad – Buġibba

S40: Departures from Valletta Bay A6 @ 23:00, 23:45, 00:30, 01:30

Valletta – Birkirkara (including Valley Road) – Mosta – Mġarr – Manikata – Għajn Tuffieħa

S41: Departures from Valletta Bay A5 @ 23:00, 23:15, 23:30, 23:45, 00:00, 00:20, 00:40, 01:00, 01:30

Valletta – Birkirkara – Mosta – Burmarrad – St. Paul’s Bay – Xemxija – Mellieħa – Għadira Bay – Ċirkewwa

S50: Departures from Valletta Bay A7 @ 23:00, 23:15, 23:30, 23:45, 00:00, 00:15, 00:30, 01:00, 01:30

Valletta – Ħamrun – Santa Venera – Mrieħel – Rabat – Mtarfa – Dingli

S60: Departures from Valletta Bay A8 @ 23:00, 23:20, 23:40, 00:00, 00:30, 01:00, 01:30

Valletta – Ħamrun – Marsa P&R – Qormi - Żebbuġ – Siġġiewi

S70: Departures from Valletta Bay A9 @ 23:00, 23:20, 23:40, 00:00, 00:30, 01:00, 01:30

Valletta – Luqa – Kirkop – Safi – Żurrieq – Qrendi – Mqabba

S80: Departures from Valletta Bay A10 @ 23:00, 23:20, 23:40, 00:00, 00:20, 00:40, 01:00, 01:30

Valletta – Paola – Tarxien – Santa Luċija – Żejtun – Marsaxlokk – Birżebbuġa – Ħal Far – Gudja – Għaxaq

S90: Departures from Valletta Bay A11 @ 23:00, 23:20, 23:40, 00:00, 00:20, 00:40, 01:00, 01:30

Valletta – Paola – Fgura – Żabbar – Marsaskala

S13: Departures from Valletta Bays A12-13 @23:00, 23:10, 23:15, 23:20, 23:25, 23:30, 23:35, 23:40, 23:45, 23:55, 00:10, 00:30, 00:50, 01:10, 01:30

Valletta – Msida – Gżira – Sliema – St. Julian’s – Paceville – Pembroke P&R

S212: Departures from Valletta Bay A14 @ 23:05, 23:35, 00:05, 00:35, 01:05, 01:30

Valletta – Pietà – Msida – Gżira – Sliema – St. Julian’s – Paceville – Pembroke P&R – Coast Road – Qawra – Buġibba

N13: Normal Summer Weekdays Night Schedule @ 23:10, 23:20, 23:30, 23:40, 23:50, 00:00, 00:10, 00:30, 00:50, 01:10, 01:30

Valletta – Msida – Gżira – Sliema – St. Julian’s – Paceville

