Malta Public Transport has been awarded the occupational health and safety management system certification by the International Organization for Standardization (150 45001:2018).

It certifies that the public transport operator meets strict international requirements and proactively invests in improved safety practices for the benefit of its passengers and employees.

“This is a major accomplishment that recognises our ongoing commitment to the safety of our employees and our customers,” said Konrad Pulé, Malta Public Transport General Manager.

“Safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to obtain this prestigious certification by the ISO, thanks to the commitment of our employees. Through this certification we hope that our passengers can be confident in our commitment to safety.”

The company said the certification is part of its broader effort to prioritise safety through an ongoing training programme for drivers and tailor-made retraining to address any shortcomings. MPT has also established an Advanced Driver programme and Safety Awards to acknowledge and reward drivers with the best track records.

It said that measures it took in the last years reduced the rate of accidents by half since 2016.

Malta Public Transport investigates all accidents and monitors them for emerging trends that help avert future risks.

The health and safety certification was accredited following an independent, thorough process of testing and verification. This is the second ISO certificate for Malta Public Transport, having already obtained the standard in quality management systems (ISO 9001:2015).