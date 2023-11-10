Malta Public Transport (MPT) carried a record 6.5 million passengers in October, surpassing a previous record set in August.

The company managed to increase the number of passengers it carried by some 400,000 people or roughly 6.5 per cent in the span of two months.

MPT attributed this increase in passengers to the company’s investment in 30 new fully electric buses in September.

The larger fleet has seen MPT being able to operate an additional 410 daily bus trips, which resulted in an increased capacity as well as more buses passing by 16 key routes.

The new buses, MPT said, do not produce pipetail emissions and are expected to lead to a reduction of 1,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from Malta’s streets.

"We are pleased to witness the positive impact our recent investments have had on our passenger numbers and the mobility in Malta,” MPT General Manager Konrad Pulè said.

“This is part of our commitment to continue improving our bus service for everyone’s benefit in Malta and Gozo."

The new electric buses have contemporary amenities, including accessibility features, air conditioning, USB chargers, and free Wi-Fi.