Malta Public Transport has announced the following special services for the night of December 31:

S10: direction towards Kalkara via Cottonera will depart from Valletta Bay A2 at 11.30pm, 12.30, 1 and 1.30am.

S20: direction towards San Ġwann, Kappara and Msida will depart from Valletta Bay A3 at 11.30pm, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, and 1.45am.

S30: direction towards Mosta and Buġibba will depart from Valletta Bay A4 at 11.30pm and 12.15, 12.35, 12.55, 1.15, 1.35, and 1.55am.

S40: direction towards Mosta and Mġarr will depart from Valletta Bay A6 at 11.30pm, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, and 1.45am.

S41: direction towards Mellieha and Cirkewwa will depart from Valletta Bay A5 at 11.30pm, 12.30, 1, and 1.30am.

S50: direction towards Rabat and Dingli will depart from Valletta Bay A7 at 11.30pm, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, and 1.45am.

S60: direction towards Zebbug and Siggiewi will depart from Valletta Bay A8 at 11.30pm, 12.30, 1, and 1.30am.

S70: direction towards Zurrieq and Mqabba will depart from Valletta Bay A9 at 11.30pm, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, and 1.45am.

S80: direction towards Birzebbuga, Gudja and Ghaxaq will depart from Valletta Bay A10 at 11.30pm, 12.30, 1, and 1.30am.

S90: direction towards Zabbar and Marsaskala will depart from Valletta Bay A11 at 11.30pm, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, and 1.45am.

N13: direction towards Sliema and Paceville will depart from Valletta Bays A12-13 – normally scheduled service at 11.10, 11.25, 11.40, and 11.55pm, 12.10, 12.25, 12.40, 12.55, 1.10, 1.25, and 1.40am.

S13: direction towards St Julian’s and Pembroke will depart from Valletta Bays A12-13 – 11.30pm, 12.15, 12.30, 12.45, 1, 1.15, 1.30, and 1.45am.

S212: direction towards Sliema, Coast Road and Bugibba will depart time from Valletta Bays A14 – 11.30pm, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, and 1.45am.

S212: direction towards Valletta will depart time from Bugibba – 11.30pm, 12.15, 12.45, 1.15, and 1.45am.