Switzerland has become the latest country to put Malta on its quarantine list.

Arrivals from Malta as of Thursday must go into quarantine for 10 days and report their arrival to the cantonal authority responsible within two days.

Anyone who fails to comply with the quarantine requirement or the duty to report to the authorities would be committing an offence which can be punished by a fine of up to CHF10,000 (€9,279)

Also from Thursday, arrivals from Malta are banned in Cyprus.

Malta has seen restrictions imposed on a dozen other countries - ranging from an outright ban to a requirement to register or to produce a negative test result.

Malta introduced an amber list of countries placing on it Bulgaria, Romania and parts of Spain. Arrivals must present a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight to Malta.

Passengers who do not present such a certificate can be asked to swab at Malta International Airport or to self-quarantine in Malta upon arrival.

Malta's amber list comes into effect on Friday.