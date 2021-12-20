Malta and Qatar have agreed to explore ways to increase cooperation in energy, pharmaceuticals, finance, sports medicine, community sports facilities and sports academies, the foreign ministry has said.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate on a political and economic level to 'further promote the interests of their citizens'.

The two countries had talks during a visit to Doha by Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo. He met the Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

They agreed that Qatar could share Malta’s experience in furthering Qatar’s relations with European countries.

In discussing regional issues, they said Libya should not be allowed to become another Afghanistan, and that Libyans be helped by the international community to lead themselves.

Bartolo was accompanied by the Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Clifton Grima, who visited educational and sports academic facilities in the country with the aim of increasing cooperation between the two countries.