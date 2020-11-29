On November 25, the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE) launched the Malta Qualifications Database.

This database features detailed information on qualifications and awards in Malta and is a reliable source to find answers to important questions which should be asked when looking into various study programmes.

The EU 2020 strategy has highlighted the importance of education to contribute to the social and economic development of our societies. This can be achieved by reducing the incidence of early school leaving and increasing higher education attainment. Ensuring that education opportunities are quality assured, level rated and information readily accessible to those wishing to further their education is paramount in achieving this objective.

The Malta Qualifications Database linked to the Qualifications Database Register has been developed through a project co-financed by the European Union, in accordance with the rules of Erasmus+ programme, grant agreement for an action with one beneficiary.

This database will contribute to making information on accredited programmes in Malta more easily available to learners both in Malta and abroad. It will ensure that anyone wishing to further their education has the right information available to make informed choices and be assured the programme in question is accredited and level rated.

The information provided on accredited programmes is comparable and compatible with that provided by other countries to help ensure the transparency of the system of accreditation carried out in Malta and to increase trust. It also facilitates the recognition of Maltese qualifications abroad through the transparent provision of information on programmes which are level rated and linked to the EQF. This is further supported by the link of the NQD to the QDR and the EUROPASS portal ensuring a more comprehensive database of qualifications in Europe.

Such initiatives will certainly contribute to facilitating the mobility of learners and workers within Europe by improving recognition of qualifications across borders.

Additionally, the NCFHE maintains the Register of Accredited Further and Higher Education Institutions in Malta. This means institutions on that list have gone through the accreditation process and can be considered as licensed institutions.

Through the development of the Malta Qualifications Database, the NCFHE ensures a functional database compatible with the EU regulations.

This data is of interest to different groups, such as students, employees and employers. The likely areas of interest for students are the different fields of learning, courses, awards and entry requirements.

Employees may refer to the database in order to further advance their careers concerning their area of specialisation and new career opportunities.

The database is also of interest to employers as it will help them understand the learning outcomes from the courses, when providing training for their own employees, or to understand and evaluate the qualifications held by prospective employees.

The Malta Qualifications Database is a publicly accessible information system which provides detailed information about all further and higher education qualifications and awards that are accredited and can be obtained in Malta. The Malta Qualifications Database also includes the National Occupational Standards (NOS) which are pegged to the Malta Qualifications Framework. The NOS are a set of job-related standards which highlight the performance expected when carrying out a specific occupation at a specific level. These standards define the main jobs that people carry out and link qualifications to the requirements of the labour market.

The database is regularly updated by the NCFHE’s Accreditation and Licensing Unit to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.

For more information visit www.ncfhe.gov.mt.