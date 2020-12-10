Malta has ranked 35th in mathematics and 36th in science out of 58 countries that took part in an international assessment of 10-year-old pupils.

But while the island ranks at the lower end of the scale, there have been improvements in both subjects since it last took part in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).

Students in year 5 were assessed in 2019 by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA).

The average score for maths in Malta was 509, which is 13 points higher than when it last took part in the study in 2011. For science, the average score was 496, compared with 446 in the last assessment.

The international average mark for both mathematics and science is 500.

The test measuring a student’s performance in mathematics and science takes place every four years, but Maltese students last participated in 2011.

How does Malta compare with other countries in maths?

Regarding maths skills, Malta scored slightly less than Italy (515), Kazakhstan (512), Canada (512) and Slovak Republic (510) and was on par with Croatia (509).

The island registered one of the lowest scores of any EU country to take part - with just France (485) and Spain (502) registering lower figures.

Singapore (625) and East Asian countries such as Hong Kong SAR (602) ranked with the highest scores. While the lowest countries was the Philippines (297).

International Mathematics Achievements. Source: TIMSS

How does Malta compare with other countries in science?

When it comes to science, Malta also had a mid-table ranking. Like with maths, other EU had significantly higher rankings in science such as Finland (555), Lithuania (538) and Poland (531) obtaining higher scores in both subjects.

The island ranked just above Kazakhstan (494), Bahrain (493) and Albania (489).

Once more Singapore (595) and other East Asian countries were the top performers when it came to science achievements.

International Science Achievements. Source: TIMSS

What has the response to the results been?

Education Minister Justyne Caruana focussed on the improvements made by Maltese students over the eight year period.

“These results show that the academic performance of our country is developing in a way that our students are showing the potential to succeed in important subjects which will help develop skills our country needs,” she said.