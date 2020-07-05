Malta’s health authorities have carried out over 100,000 tests for COVID-19, the government has said, reaching the milestone just under four months since the outbreak hit the island.

The health ministry confirmed the 100,000 mark was reached on Facebook and Twitter posts on Sunday morning.

The total number of tests includes repeat tests, meaning the same individuals might have been swabbed more than once.

Rigorous testing has been one of the pillars of Malta’s fight against the virus, with the health authorities insisting it was crucial to keep the numbers high, even as the number of patients with the virus started to dwindle.

In comments to Times of Malta on Sunday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that from the start, the authorities had “a strong testing strategy to suppress the resurgence of local outbreaks by quickly identifying cases, isolating them, and identify contacts.

“Another important outcome was to gain intelligence on the evolution of the epidemic.

“Testing needs to continue in this phase whereby any symptomatic cases need to come forward for testing and continue with random testing to pick up any asymptomatic cases,” she said.

Those with any of the COVID-19 symptoms are still urged to immediately get tested while those without should also come forward if they fear they might have been in contact with an infected person.

While initially only those who had been abroad were being tested for the virus, once local transmission was confirmed later in March, the authorities widened the testing criteria to also include others who had not been overseas.

RELATED STORIES Medical authorities planning widespread testing for coronavirus immunity

Malta has four swabbing centres – one at Mater Dei and another the Gozo hospital as well as two isolated centres in Luqa and Luxol.

Mater Dei hospital’s labs are carrying out further tests on those infected and those not in order to try to establish how many people are immune to the virus.

During the height of the outbreak, Malta’s testing rates were among the best in world, at times reaching almost 2,000 swabs per day. Since the slowdown in the number of new cases, the number of tests has decreased slightly and tends to hover around the 900 to 1,000 mark.