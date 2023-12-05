Malta women’s captain Emma Lipman has urged her team-mates to deliver their best possible performance as the national team put their UEFA Women’s Nations League promotion on the line in Tuesday’s decisive showdown against Latvia at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 4pm).

Leaders Malta have a three-point lead over Latvia with Manuela Tesse’s side having the chance to earn a League B promotion with a draw.

However, Latvia’s better goal difference means that if the Baltic side beat Malta, they will be the ones who will claim top spot and move into League B.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...