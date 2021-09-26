Malta is ready to be a "leader" when it comes to matters related to decarbonisation and digitilisation, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

In a short telephone interview with the Labour Party's ONE radio, Abela spoke about his address to the United Nations last week. He said that in his speech he urged leaders from across the globe to work together if they want to see a better world.

"Citizens need to see that those in power are working hard to deal with challenges like climate change and sustainable development.

"Malta is ready to be a leader and among the first in decarbonisation and digitalisation. Yes, we may face challenges with our infrastructure. But we need to see all this as an opportunity," Abela said.

He also spoke about the importance of a strong economic recovery plan for a more sustainable future after the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the decision by the EU's S&D group to hold a meeting in Malta in the coming days, Abela said that the island was chosen because of the government's "progressive reforms".

Abela said that whenever Labour promised something, it did not just implement it, but we made sure to build on it. It did not promise everything to everyone. Nor did it promise everything overnight. But the people had realised Labour worked on a plan and delivered on its promises, he said.

For the PN, something like the 62+ bonds scheme was considered frivolous spending. But this was not the case...this was an investment to improve people’s quality of life," Abela said.

Other schemes, like the tax refund, were also aimed at helping people improve their quality of life, he said.

"We didn’t use the pandemic as an excuse not to give out the cheques. No, because that is how you incentivise hard work and encourage people to work," Abela said.

He ended his interview with a pledge that the Labour Party would continue to fight for national unity, unlike the Nationalist Party which he said seems to be focused on doing the opposite.