The first of several planned mega-shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 battle arrived in Malta on Friday.

Deputy prime minister and health minister Chris Fearne said the cargo flight - the first of eight - had delivered hundreds of thousands of masks, gloves, gowns and visors.

Securing the supplies, he said, followed a collaboration between several government departments and entities - including Air Malta, the foreign affairs ministry and the Maltese embassy in Bejing - and would ensure there was no shortage in equipment as the fight against the pandemic continued.