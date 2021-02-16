Malta recorded a further 102 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry showed.



Two further deaths were also reported, raising the overall number of victims to 297.

The Health Ministry said the latest victims were an 83-year-old woman who died at St Vincent de Paule and a 72-year-old man who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

2,116 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests up to 658,919. The positivity rate over the past day stood at 4.8 per cent.

Data showed that 124 virus patients recovered in the past day. To date 17,434 virus patients recovered, leaving 2,316 active cases in the country.

The number of vaccine jabs rose to 53,647, of which 17,102 were second doses. Malta has the highest rate of vaccination per 100 people in the EU, according to data analysed by Our World in Data.