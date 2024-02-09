According to provisional data for registered trade in goods, Malta in December recorded a deficit of €237.6 million.

This compares to a deficit of €446.9 million in the corresponding month of 2022.

According to the National Statistics Office, imports amounted to €626.5 million, while exports totalled €388.9 million, representing drops over the same month of the previous year in both imports and exports.

The main decrease in imports was primarily due to machinery and transport equipment (€115.1 million), and mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€63.7 million).

On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in semi-manufactured goods (€7.3 million), miscellaneous manufactured articles (€5.8 million), and food (€4.9 million).

These were partly offset by increases in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€8.3 million), and chemicals (€6.6 million).

Total Trade in Goods: January to December 2023

Throughout 2023, the deficit narrowed by €779.3 million when compared to 2022, reaching €4,061.2 million, according to national data.

Imports stood at €8,577.5 million while exports reached €4,516.3 million - representing decreases of €934.3 million and €155 million, respectively.

Lower imports were mainly recorded in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€527.5 million), machinery and transport equipment (€459.8 million), and chemicals (€66.1 million), partly offset by increases in food (€86.4 million), and miscellaneous manufactured articles (€40.8 million).

On the exports side, the main decreases were registered in mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€176.9 million), food (€73.6 million), and chemicals (€47.1 million).

These were partly offset by an increase in machinery and transport equipment (€153.4 million)

Goods were imported mainly from the European Union (55.2 per cent) and Asia (19.9 per cent). Similarly, exports were mostly directed to the European Union (37.1 per cent) and Asia (16.9 per cent).