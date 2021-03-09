Another 248 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after record numbers of people took a swab test, according to government figures.

An 88-year-old also died at his home, bringing the number of people who have died whilst positive to 335.

The new cases come from a huge 4,470 tests.

Meanwhile, another 390 people recovered from the virus, meaning Malta has 3,035 active COVID cases.

So far, 101,776 vaccine jabs have been administered, 34,181 of which are second doses.

Malta was on Monday recorded as having the sixth-highest number of positive COVID-19 cases per capita in the world over the previous seven days, according to rankings from the US Centers for Disease Control.

The high numbers led to new COVID-19 measures being introduced last week, including a ban on mass gatherings and the closure of restaurants. Since masks could only be removed when seated in an establishment, eating outside automatically became illegal.

The measures are now being tweaked to allow people to take off their masks to eat and drink in outside spaces, as long as they are sitting down.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.