The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital rose to 82 on Sunday, the highest since mid-February, as an 81-year-old man became the latest person to die while positive with the virus.

Health authorities said 353 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, a drop from the past four days. There are four virus patients in intensive care.

There are now 4,053 active cases of the virus.

It comes after the Electoral Commission had to open seven special voting booths for COVID positive patients to take part in the General Election on Saturday.

Some 4,200 people, who were either positive for the virus or in quarantine, were eligible to vote in the centres

Originally, it had planned to open four but increased the number along with the rise in cases.