Malta has recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases between Wednesday and Thursday, health authorities have announced.

In their daily update, they said 19 patients had recovered, taking the number of active COVID-19 cases to 622.

A total of 2,491 tests were carried out.

In all, in Malta there have been 3,506 cases of the virus and 41 deaths, the latest announced on Wednesday.

According to statistics kept by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of Wednesday Malta, together with Spain, has the highest number of deaths in the EU over a two-week period.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths spiked in recent weeks after an outbreak in homes for the elderly.

New case details

Health authorities are still investigating the cases identified between Wednesday and Thursday. Of the cases detected on Wednesday:

15 are family members of previously-known cases;

Three are work colleagues;

Seven are direct contacts of other positive cases;

One case is from social gatherings;

Two cases are from a cluster linked to the Paceville entertainment area;

Two cases are imported

No information was given about the remainder of Wednesday’s cases.

