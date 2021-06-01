Eight people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight as Malta officially restarted its tourism season on Tuesday.

This is the highest number of new cases the country has recorded since May 10.

Another four people recovered, bringing the number of active cases in the country to 70.

The new cases were found from 2,026 swab tests carried out overnight, according to data from the health authorities.

No deaths have been reported for a week.

Besides reopening for tourism, seated weddings can now also be held with 100 people inside and 300 outside and language schools can start to reopen.

Mask-wearing is also no longer mandatory on beaches.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, 210,486 people have now been fully vaccinated against the virus. So far, 519,994 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson jabs have been administered.

Fourteen days after being fully vaccinated, people now can download their vaccine certificate that will enable them to travel and take part in events more freely.