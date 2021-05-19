Three new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health authorities on Wednesday, continuing a run of single-digit daily cases.

No deaths were reported for the 13th consecutive day.

With 11 recoveries, the number of active cases in the country is now down to 120, the lowest since July.

Official data published by the government showed healthcare workers carried out 1,875 swab tests on Tuesday.

The low numbers continue the positive trend Malta has been on for the past weeks, with dwindling case numbers and the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients down by half in one month.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive continued at a steady pace on Monday, bringing the total number of people who are fully vaccinated to 152,581, the Health Ministry data showed. A total of 437,654 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

On Monday, vaccination was officially opened to the entire adult population, with anyone over the age of 16 now eligible to sign up for a jab.

There were long queues at the University of Malta, one of the largest vaccination sites on the island.