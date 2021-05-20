Two new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health authorities on Thursday, continuing a run of single-digit daily cases. The number of cases has been in single digits for 10 days.

No deaths have now been reported for a fortnight.

With 22 recoveries, the number of active cases in the country is now down to 100, the lowest since July.

Official data published by the government showed healthcare workers carried out 2,234 swab tests on Tuesday.

The low numbers continue the positive trend Malta has been on for the past weeks, with dwindling case numbers and the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients down by half in one month.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive continued at a steady pace, bringing the total number of people who are fully vaccinated to 158,489, the Health Ministry data showed.

A total of 445,830 vaccine doses have been administered so far with a record 8,176 being administered on Wednesday.

So far, 67% of those eligible to get the vaccine in Malta have received at least one dose, meaning the island is just 3% short of the health authority's herd immunity goal.

On Monday, vaccination was officially opened to the entire adult population, with anyone over the age of 16 now eligible to sign up for a jab.