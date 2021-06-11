A further two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday as five patients recovered.

In their daily update, the health authorities said 1,817 swab tests were made over the past 24 hours.

There were no new deaths, bringing the number of active cases down to just 64 people.

There have now been a total of 419 deaths as well as a 30,579 confirmed cases.

The number of vaccination jabs increased to 576,256 with 251,533 people now fully vaccinated.

The update came just as the government began a news conference to announce further easing of restrictive measures, this time involving the cultural sector.

On Monday bars opened their doors for the first time since October, contact sports resumed and summer schools were allowed to reopen.