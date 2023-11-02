The first day of the month was the hottest November day ever recorded, according to the Meteorological Office.

With a peak temperature of 29.1°C, Wednesday shattered the previous record by just under one degree set 35 years ago.

The unusually warm weather has led some schools around the country to postpone the annual change to winter uniforms until later this month.

The record-breaking temperature was significantly higher than the maximum average temperature for November, which traditionally stands at 20.8°C.

"Wednesday started with a minimum temperature of 18.9°C, which is nearly 4°C above the average minimum climate norm for November," a spokesperson for the Met Office said.

"This, coupled with light winds, partly cloudy skies for the better part of the morning and stable weather conditions contributed to the record high," she said.

The record-breaking temperature was significantly higher than the maximum average temperature for November, which traditionally stands at 20.8°C.

Meanwhile, the average temperature overall – taking into account the lowest and highest readings – for the month is 17.9°C, the spokesperson said.

The Met Office expects temperatures to fall to 25°C on Friday and then to 22°C on Saturday.

A mixture of sunny and partly cloudy conditions is expected over the next week, with temperatures hovering around 25°C from Sunday.

Earlier this week, Times of Malta reported that last month was the driest October for over one hundred years, leaving farmers struggling to battle insects and a lack of water.

Last November, Malta faced torrential downpours and gale-force winds as storms battered the country, prompting weather warnings from the Met Office.